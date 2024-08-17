Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,684 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 3,544,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

