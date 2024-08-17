Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 10,235 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,069.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after buying an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 3,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,637.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai acquired 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $518,451. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. 4,005,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

