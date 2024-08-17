Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,609,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 737,883 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 197,988 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

LILAK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 713,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.33 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

