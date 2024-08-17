Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 499,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock worth $12,541,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 5,335,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,689. The company has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.