Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SONY traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. 589,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.