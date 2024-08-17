Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VTIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 526,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
