Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $634 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.55 million. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.500 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.20.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director David Joseph Meyer bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

