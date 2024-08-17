Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.19.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
Insider Activity
In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after buying an additional 541,140 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 431,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.