tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 21% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $18.91 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.07949175 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $18,254,048.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.