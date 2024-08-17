tomiNet (TOMI) Price Tops $0.0848 on Exchanges

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $19.36 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.07949175 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $18,254,048.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

