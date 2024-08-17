Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Torrent Capital Trading Up 3.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.78.
Torrent Capital Company Profile
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
