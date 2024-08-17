Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.87. 2,385,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,646,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.
Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.
About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF
The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
