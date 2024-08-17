Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.87. 2,385,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,646,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.