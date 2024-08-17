Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,470 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 44,899 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 19,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $85.24. 1,919,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,148. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

