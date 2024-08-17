Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.07. The stock had a trading volume of 596,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,237. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.61.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

