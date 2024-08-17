Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stantec by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Trading Up 0.3 %

STN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. 85,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

