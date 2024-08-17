Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,941 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $69,600,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,517,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,865,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after buying an additional 1,146,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 2,893,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

