Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $115,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $192.50. 641,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,743. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.54 and a 200-day moving average of $202.75.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.