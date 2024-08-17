Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $34,438,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 536,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3,439.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 455,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 442,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,875 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $203.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

