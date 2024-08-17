Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $96,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth $1,017,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth about $804,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of AJAN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.