Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,122 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.80. 3,787,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

