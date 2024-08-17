Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,502 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,108,115 shares of company stock valued at $79,620,489 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 446,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,318. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

