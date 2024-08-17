Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after buying an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after buying an additional 3,531,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 2,117,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.