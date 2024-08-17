Truist Financial Increases Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $26.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLYM has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Articles

