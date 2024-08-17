Truist Financial Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $15.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

