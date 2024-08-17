Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 960,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $584.17. 177,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $593.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.56 and a 200-day moving average of $472.11.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,173,368 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

