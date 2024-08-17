U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of USPH opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $78.08 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

