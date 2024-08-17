Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 1% Higher

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $72.66. 3,031,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,051,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.