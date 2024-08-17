UBS Group Boosts Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $17.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

PSFE stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. CWM LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 596.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

