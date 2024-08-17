UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.
UBS Group Trading Up 0.8 %
UBS opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.