Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $244.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

