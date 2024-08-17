United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.65. 3,255,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.47. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

