United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

