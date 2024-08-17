Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $26,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

