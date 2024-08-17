Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Short Interest Up 26.1% in July

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unusual Machines stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Unusual Machines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Unusual Machines Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of UMAC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.45. 360,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,463. Unusual Machines has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unusual Machines ( NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

