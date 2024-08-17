Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $151.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

