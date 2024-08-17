Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $254.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.