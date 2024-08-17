Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 13.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 121.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $337.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $359.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average is $290.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

