Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

