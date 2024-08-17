Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $226.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

