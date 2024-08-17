Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Shares of FMS opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

