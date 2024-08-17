Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,593,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 369,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.90 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

