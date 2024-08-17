Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.