Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of VVV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 731,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
