VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 567,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,441 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 184,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 115,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 124,546 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,941. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.