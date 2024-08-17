VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,929 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.58% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $88,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $225,517,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,136,000 after purchasing an additional 802,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 570,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 559,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,487,000 after buying an additional 553,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.25. 328,061 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

