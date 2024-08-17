Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Increased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 178,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

