Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lifted by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 7.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.15. 916,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average is $351.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

