Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $149,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after buying an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.15. The stock had a trading volume of 916,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,808. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

