Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.18. The stock had a trading volume of 160,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,415. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.63. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.