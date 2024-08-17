Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,785,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,718,999 shares.The stock last traded at $78.42 and had previously closed at $78.59.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
