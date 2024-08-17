Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,785,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,718,999 shares.The stock last traded at $78.42 and had previously closed at $78.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,983 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $586,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

